Google Pixel 9 Available at Up to ₹12,000 Discount in This Online Deal

Google Pixel 9 has hit its lowest price since its launch in India. The iPhone 16 rival is now available at up to a discount of ₹12,000, but this deal is available only through the newly launched Google Store India. As part of the inaugural offers, Google has listed the Pixel 9 at a discounted price of ₹74,999, down from the original cost of ₹79,999. However, you can save ₹7,000 more on your purchase—here is how.

Google Pixel 9 deal on the Google Store India

Launched last year for ₹79,999, the Google Pixel 9 is now listed at a flat ₹5,000 discount on the Google Store India. This appears to be a temporary price cut by the company that does not require you to produce a credit card or redeem a voucher. You can buy the Pixel 9 256GB version for as low as ₹74,999 from the Google Store India. However, this is not where the deal ends.

If you choose to pay using an HDFC Bank credit card and go for the EMI option, you become eligible for a cashback of ₹7,000 on your purchase. According to the Google Store India, the cashback will be credited to the buyer’s credit card account instantly, bringing the price down from ₹74,999 to ₹67,999. That is the lowest price for the Pixel 9 since its launch. You have an option to exchange an old device for a bonus of ₹6,000 over and above the value of the phone traded in. Additionally, you will also receive a Google Store credit of ₹5,000, redeemable on the store for your next purchase.

Google Pixel 9 specifications

Display: The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ 2700-nit display, equipped with an OLED panel that offers superior 120Hz adaptive refresh rate capabilities, HDR10+ support, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Processor: It runs on a Google Tensor G4 chip, built with a 4nm fabrication process, and can support up to 12GB of RAM.

Cameras: The rear includes a 50MP main camera with a wide sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera, while the front-facing selfie camera comes with a 10.5MP sensor.