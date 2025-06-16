OnePlus Nord 5 India Launch Date Announced—What to Expect

OnePlus Nord 5 is coming to India next month. The Chinese company has announced it will hold a global launch event for the next major Nord phone on July 8, when other products in the upcoming series, such as the Nord CE 5 and the OnePlus Buds 4, will also debut. Here is everything to expect from the upcoming Nord 5 series.

OnePlus Nord 5

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to be a significant upgrade over the Nord 4, launched last year. OnePlus has confirmed the Nord 5 will use a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which was launched last year as a mid-tier chip, alongside LPDDR5X RAM.

According to the company, the OnePlus Nord 5 can support Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at a native 90fps, but can crank it up to 144fps through frame interpolation boosting. On the other hand, Call of Duty Mobile can natively run on the phone at 144fps. OnePlus said it has equipped the Nord 5 with a vapour chamber cooling area of 7300 sq. mm.

OnePlus Nord 5 has also been revealed through image teasers, hinting at a camera design similar to that of the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Edition that was announced in China recently. Of course, it will run the latest OxygenOS 15, but should be upgradable to OxygenOS 16 as and when it becomes available.

OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Buds 4

Alongside the Nord 5, the company has announced it will launch the Nord CE 5 and the OnePlus Buds 4 on July 8 in India and other markets. The Nord CE 5 will be an upgrade over the Nord CE 4, but will feature less powerful specifications than the regular Nord 5, as it is aimed at the budget segment. The company has confirmed the Nord CE 5 will pack dual cameras, but the teased image hints at the removal of the IR blaster on it.