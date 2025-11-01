Google Pixel 9 Gets a Big Discount: Is It Worth Buying Now?

New Delhi: The Google Pixel 9 has just received a major price cut on Flipkart, making it one of the most attractive premium smartphone deals currently available. Originally priced much higher, the Pixel 9 is now listed at Rs 54,999 after a flat discount of up to Rs 35,000. This significant drop has caught the attention of many, especially those looking to upgrade to a flagship device without breaking the bank.

In addition to the base discount, Flipkart is offering further savings through bank and exchange offers. Buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can avail an extra Rs 2,750 off. Moreover, customers can exchange their old smartphones for a value of up to Rs 41,400, depending on the model and condition of the device. These combined offers can bring the effective price of the Pixel 9 down even further, making it a great value-for-money option in the high-end smartphone segment.

What Makes the Pixel 9 Stand Out

The Pixel 9 is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G4 chip. It comes with a clean Android interface, free from bloatware, and is among the first to receive Android updates directly from Google. The phone also features a high-quality OLED display with vibrant colours and a fast refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

One of the biggest highlights of the Pixel 9 is its camera system. Known for its computational photography, the Pixel 9 delivers stunning photos in all lighting conditions. Features like Night Sight, Magic Eraser, and Real Tone make it a favourite among mobile photography lovers.

Advertisement

Should You Buy the Pixel 9 Now?

If you’re in the market for a reliable, high-performance smartphone with excellent camera capabilities and a clean software experience, the Pixel 9 is a strong contender. The current discount and additional offers make it more accessible than ever. However, it’s worth noting that the phone lacks expandable storage and may not offer the same battery life as some of its competitors. Still, for most users, especially those who value software updates and camera quality, the Pixel 9 is a smart buy at this price point.

In conclusion, the ongoing Flipkart deal makes the Pixel 9 a compelling option for anyone looking to own a flagship Android phone without paying a premium. Just be sure to check your eligibility for bank and exchange offers to maximise your savings.