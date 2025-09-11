Google Pixel 9 Price Down to Rs 34,999 in Big Billion Days Sale, Should You Buy It?

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is just around the corner, and one of the biggest surprises is the Google Pixel 9. A phone that launched at nearly Rs. 80,000 last year is now set to sell for as low as Rs. 34,999 during the mega sale. That’s less than half of its original price and naturally, buyers are asking: is it worth it?

Pixel 9 Big Price Cut

The Pixel 9, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, originally carried a price tag of Rs. 79,999. Right now, it is listed for Rs. 64,999 on Flipkart. But during the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart has teased that the price will fall below Rs. 40,000, with bank offers and exchange discounts pushing it down further to an effective Rs. 34,999.

This will make the Pixel 9 one of the most affordable “flagship-grade” Android phones available in India. However, the deal price may only be available for a limited time and could change as the sale progresses.

What You Get with Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 is not just about software updates and clean Android. It comes with a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, Google Tensor G4 chip with Titan M2 security coprocessor, dual rear cameras, 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast charging and wireless charging and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It runs Google’s Material You design, and as always, Pixels are known for their excellent camera performance and fast software updates directly from Google.

Should You Buy It?

At under Rs. 35,000, the Pixel 9 offers an experience that’s usually reserved for phones in the Rs. 60,000 - Rs 70,000 range. Its cameras are among the best in the business, the software experience is clean and secure, and updates are guaranteed for years.

That said, the Tensor G4 chip is not the most powerful processor out there. Heavy gamers may find better performance in rivals like iQOO, OnePlus, or Samsung flagships. But for those who want a reliable camera phone with stock Android, this deal is hard to ignore.