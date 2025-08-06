Google Pixel 9 Price Drops by Up to ₹12,000 Ahead of Pixel 10 Launch in India

Google is all set to introduce its next flagship series, Pixel 10, on August 20. Its teasers have revealed the looks, while the company is casually dropping hints about the specifications of its upcoming phones. The Pixel 10’s debut is highly anticipated, but those looking to get a Pixel right now can consider Google’s offer for maximum savings on last year’s Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 at up to ₹12,000 off

The newly launched Google Store has listed offers on the Pixel 9 that bring down its price by up to ₹12,000. Launched at a starting price of ₹79,999, the Pixel 9 is available at a discounted price of ₹74,999. The ₹5,000 flat discount has no terms and conditions, meaning you are not required to apply a coupon, redeem a voucher, or use a bank card. However, there is a bank offer that brings down the cost further by up to ₹7,000. According to the website, if you pay for the Google Pixel 9 using an HDFC Bank credit card, you are eligible for an instant cashback, after which the effective price will be ₹67,999. That is the lowest price on the Google Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 specifications

Display: The Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a peak brightness of 2700 nits. It boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Processor: Powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip, built on a 4nm fabrication process, the device supports up to 12GB of RAM.

Cameras: The rear camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with a wide lens and a 48MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the front-facing camera has a 10.5MP sensor.