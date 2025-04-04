Google Pixel 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications Compared

Customers looking for a smartphone for around ₹75,000 have the Google Pixel 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 as options. Both smartphones bring high-end processors, good cameras, and top-notch software features that justify their prices. However, they both have differences, which customers must know before they set out to buy either. Here is a quick comparison between the Google Pixel 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Google Pixel 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications

Display: The Google Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. Both phones have a waterdrop-style notch on the top.

Processor: Powering the Samsung Galaxy S25 is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 uses a Google Tensor G4 chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Both phones bring the latest Android 15 software with AI services.

Camera: While the Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 50MP main camera alongside a 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, the Pixel 9 has two cameras on the back: a 50MP wide camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 9 uses a 10.5MP selfie camera, while the Galaxy S25 has a 12MP selfie camera.

Battery: The Pixel 9 has a 4700mAh battery, but the Galaxy S25 houses a 4000mAh battery. Both phones have fast charging standards.

Google Pixel 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Prices in India