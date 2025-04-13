Google Pixel 9a vs Google Pixel 8a: Specifications Compared

Here is how the Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a different from each other. | Image: Google

Google recently launched the Pixel 9a in India. The Pixel 9a is a trimmed-down version of the Pixel 9, trading off features such as a telephoto camera and an OLED display to make room for a larger battery and a lower price tag. But when you put it next to the Pixel 8a, it comes across as a significant upgrade. Here are the differences between the Google Pixel 9a and the Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Specifications

Display: The Pixel 9a has a 6.3-inch P-OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8a has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with support for HDR, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 2000-nit peak brightness.

Processor: Powering the Google Pixel 9a is the Google Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the Pixel 8a has a Google Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. While the Pixel 9a comes with Android 15 out of the box, the Pixel 8a is upgradable to the latest Android version.

Cameras: While the Google Pixel 9a has a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera, the Pixel 8a uses a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide snapper on the back. Both phones have 13MP selfie cameras with support for 4K video recording.

Battery: While the Pixel 9a has a 5100mAh battery with support for 23W fast charging, the Pixel 8a comes with a 4492mAh battery that charges at up to 18W speed.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Prices in India