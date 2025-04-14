Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8: Which is Better for Under ₹50,000?

Google’s latest Pixel 9a is set to go for sale in India later this week. The company’s latest phone is an entry point into the world of Pixel for customers. The Pixel 9a has Google’s latest processor, dual cameras, and the latest Android 15 software — all available for ₹49,999. However, customers can also consider Google’s last year’s Pixel 8, which is currently available for a lower price. The Pixel 8 is listed at a price of ₹44,999 on Flipkart. Here is how they both compare.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8: Specifications

Display: The Pixel 9a has a 6.3-inch p-OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, HDR support, an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. The phone uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection on top. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Pixel 8’s display uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection instead.

Processor: While the Pixel 9a uses the latest Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 8 is powered by the company’s older Tensor G3 processor. The Tensor G4 chip is paired with a Mali-G715 MP7 GPU, but the Tensor G3 uses an Immortalis-G715s MC10 graphics processor. Both phones have 8GB of RAM and offer up to 256GB of internal storage with no support for microSD card. While the Pixel 9a comes with the latest Android 15 software, the Pixel 8 is upgradable to Google’s latest Android OS.

Cameras: The Pixel 9a has a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera on the back. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 has a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Both phones support 4K 60fps video recording in HDR. Their selfie cameras include 13MP and 10.5MP sensors, respectively.

Battery: The Google Pixel 9a packs a 5100mAh battery with 23W fast charging, but the Pixel 8 uses a 4575mAh battery with 27W fast charging technology.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8: Prices in India