Google Pixel’s Now Playing Becomes Independent App, Offering a Simple Way to Identify Songs You Hear

New Delhi: Google’s Pixel phones have long carried a hidden gem in the form of Now Playing, the feature that quietly identifies songs playing around you without the need for third‑party apps. For years, it lived tucked away in system settings, often overlooked despite solving one of the most common frustrations in everyday life: “What song is this?”

Now, in a significant shift, Now Playing has officially rolled out as an independent app. This move not only makes the tool easier to access but also signals Google’s intent to give it more visibility and functionality. By becoming standalone, the app sheds its background role and steps into the spotlight as a direct utility for Pixel users.

The app works much like before -listening passively for music in the environment and displaying the track name and artist on the lock screen or notification shade. But with its new independence, users can now open the app directly, browse a history of identified songs, and manage settings without digging through menus. This makes it far more intuitive for those who rely on it to capture fleeting tracks in cafés, gyms, or while commuting.

How to Use It

Using the standalone Now Playing app is straightforward:

Advertisement

Download/Update: Pixel users will find the app available through system updates or directly in their app drawer.

Song Recognition: Simply let the phone listen in the background; identified tracks appear instantly.

History Access: Open the app to view a timeline of songs recognized, with options to save favorites or link to streaming services.

Customisation: Users can adjust recognition sensitivity, clear history, or disable background listening if privacy is a concern.

For years, people have relied on apps like Shazam or SoundHound to solve the “what’s playing” puzzle. Pixel’s Now Playing offered a quieter, more seamless solution but was buried in settings. By making it standalone, Google has effectively solved an age‑old problem in a more accessible way-no more fumbling to open a third‑party app or missing a song because the moment passed too quickly.