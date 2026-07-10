Google Play Store’s Games & Apps Tabs Just Got a Makeover- Did You Notice the Change?

Open your Play Store lately? Take a closer look, because Google's been busy behind the scenes.

This week, Android users started noticing something different about the Apps and Games tabs and no, it's not your imagination. Google has quietly rolled out a fresh redesign, and once you spot it, you can't unsee it.

So what's actually new?

The biggest giveaway is the navigation bar up top. Those old-school flat tabs - Top charts, Kids, Categories, and the rest - now sit inside neat little pill-shaped bubbles. It's a small tweak on paper, but it instantly makes the app feel more modern, more in line with the rounded, playful look Google's been pushing across Android for a while now.

There's also a bigger shift happening under the hood. The "For You" tab? Gone. Well, not exactly gone, it's just been promoted. That personalized feed is now the default screen you land on when you open either the Apps or Games section, so you don't even need a separate tab for it anymore.

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Google also tweaked how tapping around the store feels. Hit "Top charts" or "Categories" now, and instead of the content just loading inline like before, you get taken to a whole new page complete with a back arrow to return home. It's a small navigation change, but it changes the rhythm of how you browse.

Oh, and keep an eye out for changes to your Play Points display and notification badges too, those got a style refresh as part of the same update.

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Here's the twist

Not everything got the glow-up. Head over to the Books tab, and you'll find it's stuck in the old design for now, at least. That mismatch is a pretty clear sign this rollout is happening in stages, with Google likely planning to bring the rest of the store in line eventually.

Why should you care?

Honestly, this isn't some massive functional overhaul, search still works the same, downloads still work the same, nothing about how you actually use the store has fundamentally changed. But it's a solid reminder that Google treats the Play Store as a living, breathing product, constantly getting nipped and tucked even when nobody's making a big announcement about it.

If you haven't noticed the change yet, don't worry- Google says the rollout is still spreading, so it's probably just a matter of time before your version catches up.