Google Rolls Out AI Mode For Search in India, No Signup Required

Google is officially rolling out its AI Mode in Search to all users in India. Until now, only people on a waitlist or in Labs could use it. Beginning this week, everybody in India who uses Google Search in English will see a new "AI Mode" option.

“We’re now starting to roll out the AI Mode experience in Google Search, with no Labs sign-up required. Over the coming days, you’ll see a new tab for AI Mode appear in Search and in the search bar in the Google app, available in English,” Google announced in a blog post.

AI Mode was first tested in Google Labs in June and it lets you search in a more conversational way. Google Lens lets people ask questions and get better answers by typing, speaking, or even uploading a photo. The feature for now is available only in English.

AI Mode is different from regular search since it shows you a full answer at the top of the results page, thanks to Google's Gemini AI. It's like talking to a helper who knows what you want, even if it's a hard question or you don't know how to say it. The application also lets you ask follow-up questions without having to start over, which makes it easy to learn more about a topic, whether you're planning a trip, learning something new, or fixing a computer problem.

“All the features from the Labs launch will be available: so you can type, use your voice, or even snap a photo with Lens to get a rich, comprehensive response with helpful links, and dig deeper with follow-up questions.

Google’s AI Mode uses Google's most advanced AI, Gemini 2.5, to handle longer, more complex questions and tasks that previously required multiple searches. The feature allows to dive deep into a topics through follow-up questions and provides insightful links to the web.

Google is gradually rolling out the update and for now it will only support English questions. In the next few days, people who use both the desktop and Google app will see the new AI Mode tab. You don't need to download any extra apps or join up for Labs. Just open Google Search and you're ready to go.

Google has a large userbase in India, and the company believes that early feedback from Indian users during the Labs testing has helped develop the functionality. More and more people in India are using mobile search for school, work, and everyday tasks. AI-powered responses could become a key part of how they use the internet.