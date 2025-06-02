Google to Show off Pixel 10 Early During a Superfan Event Before its Expected July Release

Google Pixel 10 will be up for an early preview. The company is planning an early hands-on preview event for fans, which is a long time before the Pixel 10 is slated to be out in late June or early July. According to an email issued by the company, Google is hosting a Google Pixel Superfans program that invites 25 lucky fans to a special pre-release event in London on June 27, where they will be the first people outside of the company to try out the Pixel 10 devices.

For example, the design of the Pixel 9 series was shown in July of last year, and the phones were officially released in August. But this time, fans are getting a look even sooner, toward the end of June. This could mean that the phone is ready to be shown ahead of its scheduled launch. Even though this event on June 27 isn't likely to be a full launch, it is like a preview, with official photographs or teasers going up soon after. Those interested can apply to go to the event until June 4, and on June 11, Google will announce the 25 fans who will be going. This kind of early peek event is a new step for Google. Pixel Superfans, a program that officially started earlier this year, has received certain rewards and updates from time to time. However, being invited to see unreleased gadgets in person is a big step forward in getting people involved in the community. For fans, it's a chance to see the Pixel 10 series for the first time. For Google, it's a smart method to get people excited about something by getting the people who are most likely to talk about it to do so. And since this early access is happening just a few days before Android 16 is anticipated to come out, it looks like the next big Pixel push is coming soon.