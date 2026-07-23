Google Rolls Out Selfie Video To Help You Regain Locked Accounts

Washington: Google has introduced a new selfie video feature that allows users to verify their identity and regain access to their accounts when they are locked out, forget their password, or cannot use their usual phone, computer, or two-factor authentication apps.

As per The Verge, the feature works by allowing users to record a short video of their face on a mobile device or PC. Google then compares the new recording with an earlier video stored by the company to confirm that the person attempting to sign in is the account owner.

To set up selfie video, users need to look into their device's camera and follow on-screen instructions that guide them through simple head movements. These steps are designed to capture multiple angles of the user's face during the recording process.

In its official blog, Google said the setup process is similar to security features such as Apple's Face ID, but does not require additional infrared light technology.

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The company said the reference video is "recorded and securely stored" in the cloud using encryption. Users can delete the stored video at any time through their account settings. Google added that the saved selfie video is used by default only for sign-in purposes, but users can "opt to share it for additional purposes."

During sign-in, users must record another short video showing their face performing simple movements. This helps confirm that the video is being captured live and allows Google to compare it with the stored reference recording.

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Google said multiple security measures are used to prevent impersonation attempts involving photos or deepfake videos. The company also said its "standard security practices" are used to stop suspicious sign-in attempts.