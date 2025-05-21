Google's New Flow App Makes Filmmaking Easier With AI

Google has launched a new app called Flow to make creating videos, or better films, easier with the help of AI. Powered by the company’s new Veo 3 video generation model, Flow can generate videos through text-to-video prompts, but those looking for granular controls to show more creativity in videos can also create ingredients-based videos.

Essentially an evolution of the Google Labs experiment VideoFC, Flow will be available to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans in the US initially, with more countries to be added later. The AI Pro offers 100 generations per month, while the AI Ultra plan comes with the “highest usage limits and early access to Veo 3 with native audio generation.”

“Flow can help storytellers explore their ideas without bounds and create cinematic clips and scenes for their stories,” said Tome Hume, director of product management at Google DeepMind, Matthew Carey, director at Google Creative Lab, and Thomas Iljic, Director of Product Management at Google Labs, in a joint statement. “It’s early days, and we’re excited to shape the future of Flow with creatives and filmmakers,” they added.

Google’s new Flow app can offer realism in AI-generated videos, but you can also add ingredients, such as a still object, using the company’s image generation model, Imagen. The app has camera controls, allowing control over camera motions, angles, and perspectives. It also allows editing and extending existing shots by “revealing more of the action or transitioning to what happens next with continuous motion and continuous characters.” You can easily manage and organise the ingredients and prompts in a streamlined flow.