Google's Upcoming Smart Glasses May Be Designed by Gucci

Google’s next attempt at smart glasses may not look like a piece of experimental tech. It might look like something you’d actually want to wear.

According to Reuters, Google is working with luxury group Kering, the parent company of Gucci, to develop a new line of AI-powered smart glasses that could launch as early as 2027.

If that sounds like an odd pairing, it’s actually very deliberate.

Tech Finally Accepts It Has a Fashion Problem

Smart glasses have always had one fundamental issue. People didn’t want to wear them.

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The original Google Glass failed not just because of privacy concerns or limited use cases, but because it looked awkward. It was tech-first, design-later.

That approach clearly doesn’t work anymore.

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This time, Google is doing the opposite. It is outsourcing “cool” to people who understand it. And Gucci, for better or worse, knows how to sell something people want on their face.

Why Gucci Matters Here

This is not just a branding exercise. Kering, which owns Gucci, has already partnered with Google through its eyewear division to develop AI-powered glasses built on Android XR.

That means Gucci is not just slapping a logo on a gadget. It is part of a broader push to combine high-end design with wearable AI.

The logic is simple. Smart glasses only work if people wear them all day. And people only do that if they actually like how they look. It took the industry a decade to admit that.

Google’s Second Attempt at Smart Glasses

This is effectively Google’s second serious attempt at entering the smart glasses market.

The new generation of devices is expected to run on Android XR and integrate Google’s AI systems, including Gemini. These glasses are designed to:

understand what you see respond to voice commands offer real-time assistance like navigation or translation

In short, they aim to act as an always-on assistant that sits on your face instead of in your phone.

A Direct Challenge to Meta’s Strategy

Google is not entering an empty market. Meta has already found success with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, built in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. Those devices worked largely because they looked like normal sunglasses first and tech second.

Google seems to be following the same playbook. Instead of trying to make futuristic-looking hardware, it is embedding technology into familiar, desirable designs.