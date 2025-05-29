Google Store To Sell Pixel Phones Directly, Here’s What You Need to Know | Image: Google

Google Pixel Online store: Buying a Google Pixel just got a whole lot simpler. Google today announced that it is officially opening its door of its online store for Pixel devices. The company, with its latest move, aims to wider availability of Google Pixel phones in the second-largest smartphone market of the world. Buyers can now skip third-party retailers and get their hands on the latest Pixel devices directly from the source, meaning better prices, exclusive deals, and quicker access to the newest Pixel models.

Until now, Pixel phones were mostly available through select e-commerce platforms and select retail chains in India. That meant customers had to navigate limited stock and inconsistent pricing. Now, with direct access via the Google Store, buyers in India can skip these and go straight to the source.

"So, you've made the call. It's time for a new Pixel. Now the only question is: where's the best place to buy it online in India? With the official Google Store now live in India, buying directly from Google gets you the peace of mind that comes with an authentic product, along with flexible payment options and reliable service," Google announces on its online store website.

What does this mean for Pixel fans?

Purchasing directly from Google ensures that you are getting authentic devices backed by the company's full warranty and support. Like how Apple sells its devices, selling directly will also allow Google to manage product availability, offer official accessories, and streamline after-sales service.

"Enjoy discounts, instant cashback, no cost-EMI savings, exchange bonus and earn Google Store Credit with the purchase of select Pixel products. Hurry, valid till 30 June 2025," reads a message on Google's online store. The store offers a range of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 9, 9a, 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch and Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds.

Google, through its online store, is giving the following offers: Google Store discount, instant cashback, no-cost EMI, exchange bonus and Google Store credit. The store credit is basically that you get store credit on your next purchase when you buy from select Pixel devices.