Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: OTT Recharge Plans Compared, Who offers the Best Deal

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, two of India's biggest telecom companies, have launched prepaid recharge plans for people who like to stream movies and TV shows. These plans come with subscriptions to several OTT platforms, so users can watch movies, web series, sports, and more without having to sign up for separate services. As more and more people are consuming digital content, both companies are vying for attention by offering the best deals at the best prices.

Airtel OTT plans

Airtel has launched a new OTT Entertainment recharge plans that let you watch videos on more than 25 streaming sites through the Airtel Xstream Play app. Some of the big names are Netflix (Basic plan), JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, and more. Prices for the plans range from Rs 279 for one month to Rs 1,729 for 84 days.

For example, the Rs 598 plan gives you unlimited 5G data (in 5G areas), unlimited voice calls, and access to all the entertainment apps for 28 days. The most expensive plan, which costs Rs 1,729, gives you these benefits for 84 days. The Netflix Basic subscription, on the other hand, only works if users log in with their Airtel mobile number. It is also important to remember that none of Airtel's OTT plans include Amazon Prime Video.

Jio OTT plans

Jio, on the other hand, has a number of OTT-based plans that start at Rs 175 and go up to Rs 1,799. The Rs 175 plan is a data-only pack that gives you 10GB of data and lets you use the JioTV app to watch 10 OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, Discovery+, and Hoichoi. The Rs 445 and Rs 949 plans give you 56GB and 168GB of data over 28 or 84 days, respectively. They also let you watch OTT content and use 5G data without limits. The best plan, which costs Rs 1,799, includes Netflix, 3GB of data per day, and 84 days of use. You can also get a JioHotstar subscription for 90 days as a limited-time offer with some plans. Like Airtel, Jio lets you make unlimited calls and send 100 texts a day.

Which is better – Airtel or Jio?