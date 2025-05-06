Vi Launches International Roaming Packs for Gulf Countries Ahead of Hajj 2025

Vodafone Idea has introduced new recharge packs for international travellers going for the Hajj. | Image: Reuters

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has launched new international roaming packs that allow voice and internet benefits when travelling to the Gulf region. The announcement precedes the Hajj pilgrimage, the quota for which has been increased to over 1,75,000 this year. The new recharge packs will allow calling and internet access in Saudi Arabia and other eligible countries in the region.

The international roaming packs are available for both prepaid and postpaid users, who can recharge their number before their travel begins. Vi’s new tariff portfolio for users travelling to the Gulf region includes short-term and long-term packs. Here are the details of the new international roaming packs.

₹1,199 Pack

This pack comes with a validity of 20 days, during which users will be eligible for unlimited incoming calls, 2GB of data, and 150 minutes of outgoing calls. However, this plan does not bundle SMS benefits, with charges set at ₹15 per SMS.

₹2,388 Pack

Users subscribing to this pack will be eligible for unlimited incoming calls, 4GB of data, and 300 minutes of outgoing calls. They will be charged ₹15 for each SMS as part of the plan, which will last 40 days.

₹2,500 Pack

As part of this plan, users will receive 4GB of data, unlimited incoming calls, and 500 minutes of outgoing calls. However, this plan bundles 20 free SMS and support for free incoming SMS for a validity of 20 days.

₹4,500 Pack

Those subscribing to this plan will receive 8GB of data, unlimited incoming calls, 1,000 minutes of outgoing calls, unlimited incoming SMS, and 30 outgoing SMS. It will be valid for 40 days.