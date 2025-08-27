Google Unveils Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Model After Sundar Pichai’s ‘Nano Banana’ Tweet Goes Viral

A cryptic tweet by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, packed with banana emojis left the Internet scratching its head. The mystery didn’t last long. Google soon revealed the joke behind it. It launched its new Gemini 2.5 Flash model, nicknamed “Nano Banana.”

Google informs that the new AI model enables users to blend multiple images into one while maintaining character consistency for rich storytelling. The update brings sharper, more reliable image editing features to Google’s AI platform, which, according to the company, could change how everyday users, creators and developers handle photos and designs.

Google states that the new image editing update has been built on the feedback it received for Gemini 2.0 Flash earlier this year. The company stresses that the new Gemini 2.5 Flash model gives higher-quality images and improved creative control than before.

What’s New?

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image has been trained to preserve identities and objects even after multiple edits. This means users can tweak an image as many times as they want without ending up with uncanny results. The model also supports multi-image blending.

The feature is live on the web and mobile Gemini app for both free and paying users. For developers, it is Available through Gemini API, AI Studio and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, with per-image pricing for professional use. Adobe Firefly and Express users get access too, with limited free credits and unlimited use for subscribers till September 1.

Guardrails in place

With the rise of deepfakes, Google is stressing responsibility. Every image generated or edited with Gemini 2.5 carries a visible watermark along with a hidden digital tag called SynthID, making it easier to verify what’s AI-made and what’s not.