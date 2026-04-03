Google Vids Gets Major AI Upgrade With Veo, Lyria: Now Lets You Create Videos for Free

Google is doubling down on AI-powered content creation, and this time it is targeting one of the most time-consuming formats: video. The company has rolled out a significant update to Google Vids, its video creation tool under Workspace, adding new AI capabilities powered by its latest models, Veo 3.1 for video and Lyria 3 for music. The goal is straightforward. Make video creation faster, easier, and accessible to anyone with a Google account.

Free AI video generation for everyone

The biggest change is that users can now generate short video clips using AI at no cost. With the integration of Veo 3.1, Google Vids can turn simple text prompts or images into short video clips directly within the editor.

Free users get up to 10 video generations per month, while higher-tier subscribers can generate significantly more. These clips are typically short, around a few seconds, but are designed for quick content creation such as social media posts, tutorials, or promotional snippets.

The idea is to remove the need for expensive tools or complex editing workflows.

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AI-generated music and avatars

Google is also expanding creative control with AI-generated music through its Lyria models. Users can generate custom soundtracks tailored to their videos, ranging from short clips to longer tracks, depending on their subscription tier.

Another addition is AI avatars. These virtual characters can be customised and directed using prompts, allowing users to create videos with consistent on-screen presenters without recording multiple takes.

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The avatars can be styled, placed in different environments, and even made to interact with objects, making them useful for tutorials, presentations, and social content.

Simpler creation and publishing tools