Google Will Offer Free Battery Replacement for Pixel 6a or Give Back Rs 8,500: Here’s What You Need to Know | Image: Google

Google is finally stepping in with a remedy that feels like a win after months of users complaining about the Pixel 6a's overheating problems and short battery life. The company has started a Battery Performance Program that gives qualifying users free battery replacements or cash payments of up to Rs 8,500. This is Google's way of admitting what a lot of Pixel 6a owners have been saying for more than a year- the battery just doesn't last.

What is Google Offering?

Google is giving three options to Pixel 6a users. First if the free battery replacement. If you are in India or one of six other countries, you can go to an authorised service center and get your battery changed for free.

Second is cash. You can choose a cash payment of $100 (around Rs 8,500) that will be sent via Payoneer. You might need to show ID, like a PAN card.

Third is the Google Store Credit worth Rs 12,700 but you can only use it to buy another Pixel smartphone.

Pixel 6a Battery Replacement Eligibility

To check if your phone stands a chance for replacement, submit your IMEI number and the email that goes with the phone. You might want to see if your phone is broken. You may not receive any battery fix if your screen is cracked, has water damage, or has additional cracks. I

f the damage is little and not covered by warranty, like a cracked screen, you could still be able to get the battery changed, but only after you pay for the repair. Starting on July 21, 2025, repairs will be available in India, the US, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Japan, and Canada.

What is This Much-Talked About Android 16 Update

Google is also forcing all Pixel 6a users a mandatory Android 16 update starting July 8. The company says that this update is required to fix a potential battery overheating issue in some Pixel 6a phones. This is in addition to the hardware fix but there’s a catch to this- the battery management feature will only work if you have an impacted device or your phone has gone through 400 charge cycles, which is about 12 to 14 months of charging every day.

Google will notify you once your Pixel 6a has completed 375 charging cycles asking you to get ready for the adjustments. After activation, the battery may not last as long between charges or the charging can take longer.