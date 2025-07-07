‘Jio is the Second East India Company’: Nationwide Network Outage Leaves Users Without Signal or Internet | Image: Jio

If your Jio SIM abruptly stopped working, you are not alone. People all around India have been sending Downdetector complaints about Jio's network being completely down, with no signal, no internet, and no explanation.

What went wrong?

Downdetector's live graph shows that there was a big rise in outage reports between 8 PM to 11PM on Sunday. In just one hour, more than 15,000 customers said they had troubles. The chart shows that the network faced outage across the nation.

What Jio Users Are Saying

There are many upset Jio users in the comments section complaining about the blackout. Users in Davangere in Karnataka, say their phones are constantly switching between 4G and 5G, but they can't connect to the right network. Jio users in Kolkata are also affected.

“ALL JIO SERVICES INCLUDING FIBER AND MOBILE NETWORK IS DOWN IN KERALA #JIO #JIOFIBER,” commented one user. The frustrated users have also taken it to social media to express their frustration.

One user- “JioCare Call sarvice Internet sarvice Not working Refund my recharge @TRAI.”

Another one wrote, “@JioCare @reliancejio Internet not working from 2 days. Airtel was also down but they fixed within hours. Do you want us to pay for days on which you cant provide internet.”

“@caparveen01 @JioCare I have raised a complaint for no connectivity in jio fiber on jio no. 0124 3532272, but after raised the complaint, why not customer care support is available? And link shared for tracking the complaint is also not working as no connection from jio fiber, showing error,” reports another

A person from Madhya Pradesh said that the internet was completely down for two weeks, with both 4G and 5G not working. Vadodara in Gujarat is also affected, and users are unable to download anything.

Another users reported that their JioFiber Connection was down since morning, and even after an engineer came, it was still not fixed by 5:30 PM.

According to Downdetector's report, 81 per cent of the reports are about "No Signal” while 13 per cent users are facing issues with their Internet on mobile devices. About 6 per cent are facing problems with mobile phones in general. Reliance Jio has not released anything official on the outage yet. Outages happen, but when they hit this hard, they often spark a wave of reactions on social media. Jio hasn’t been spared either- here’s how the internet is cracking memes and jokes about the outage.