Google’s Android XR Smart Glasses are Called Martha: Everything You Need to Know

The smart glasses market may soon have a new entrant- Martha. Yes, Google’s Android XR-powered smart glasses are codenamed Martha, and they are prototypes, which means you can’t buy them right now. After nearly a year of testing, the glasses were first shown off on the stage of the Google I/O Developer conference. No,w an app developer Sayed Ali Alkamel has shared a photo of the companion app, which will help the wearer connect their phone with the smart glasses.

The photo reveals a companion app with several settings and features. It reveals that Google is calling its smart glasses Martha internally. The app shows when Martha is connected and the battery life right below its name. It has few settings like Notifications, Settings, and Record Your View which will most likely let the wearer record a video of their view and the glasses’ UI. The page also has options for sharing feedback and reporting a problem with the device.

Google’ Martha smart glasses are equipped with a camera, microphones and speakers. These glasses pair with your phone to give you access to the companion app. From Google’s blog post, we know that Martha will come with an optional in-lens display that will privately provide information when the wearer asks for it. These glasses will come with Gemini power.

Some of the powers of Marth that Google mentions in the blog post include messaging friends, making appointments, asking for turn-by-turn directions, taking photos and live language translation. Martha runs on Android XR, Google’s special version of Android made for AR (augmented reality) wearables. Google feels that these glasses can really come in common situations, like wandering across a city or talking to people who speak a different language.

Google is partnering with fashion brands like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to make these glasses seem good, unlike old smart glasses that looked really geeky. They will be lightweight, comfortable and they may come with prescription lenses, so anyone can use them.