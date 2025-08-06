Google’s August Pixel Update Fixes Unresponsive Gesture and Three-Button Navigation Issues on Android

Google has started rolling out its August 2025 software update for Pixel devices. This update will finally fix the navigation problems that users have been having since Android 16 was out in June. The update, which is now being sent to all supported Pixel phones and tablets, fixes some of the most annoying faults, like those that impair gesture navigation and the old three-button layout.

For weeks, Pixel owners had been saying that their handsets were virtually unusable at times. Some said that the UI would take up to 30 seconds to respond, while others said they had to hit the back button several times to obtain a response. Pixel 8 Pro owners were some of the first to complain about the glitchy experience, saying that buttons were "completely unresponsive." People who own Pixel 9s also talked about their problems, noting that the swipe-back gesture, which is a key feature of how to navigate current Android, would sometimes just stop working.