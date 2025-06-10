Google’s Gemini Learns to Think Ahead, Just as Apple’s AI Starts Catching Up

Apple last night announced some Apple Intelligence capabilities at WWDC 2025, but Google days before that had discreetly released an upgrade to Gemini that is just as important. The company has released a feature named Scheduled Actions that turns Gemini AI into your digital personal assistant with a memory and a calendar.

With this new feature, users can give Gemini tasks to do later or regularly. It makes Google’s Gemini more helpful with your daily chore reminders. You can simply ask Gemini to do a task at a specific time and change a prompt into an action.

Apple Intelligence Vs Gemini AI

Yes, Siri is finally becoming better at understanding context and working with more apps, thanks to Apple Intelligence. But while Apple’s AI feels like a polished improvement, Gemini’s scheduled activities hint to something more proactive and practical- AI that performs things while you are not even thinking about them.

You can make these tasks up on the spot while you are talking, and then you can manage them in the settings under the new "Scheduled Actions" page. And this is not just limited to reminders or alarms. You can transform practically any question into a scheduled one -daily, weekly, one-off, or anytime you like.

What is the Catch Then?

Scheduled Actions is available only for users on Google AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions, or for those on qualifying Workspace business or school programs. So, for now, it looks like just another AI-backed pricey feature.