Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • Google’s NotebookLM Now Turns Your Notes into Smart Videos - Here’s How To Use It More Effectively

Updated 30 July 2025 at 14:56 IST

Google’s NotebookLM Now Turns Your Notes into Smart Videos - Here’s How To Use It More Effectively

Google’s NotebookLM just got a major upgrade with AI-generated Video Overviews and a new Studio panel for smarter, faster learning. Learn how to turn your notes into visual lessons, mind maps, and custom study guides with this powerful AI research tool.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Google’s NotebookLM Now Turns Your Notes into Smart Videos - Here’s How To Use It More Effectively
Google’s NotebookLM Now Turns Your Notes into Smart Videos - Here’s How To Use It More Effectively | Image: NotebookLM

NotebookLM, Google's AI-powered research tool, has got a huge update. The goal is to make learning quicker, faster, and more visual. Users may now access Video Overviews and a new Studio panel that makes it easier to sort through and understand complicated information.  You may think of it as having your own teacher who reads your papers to you and explains them to you, not just in voice but also with pictures. 

What's New

Video Overviews: You know how beneficial it may be to listen while doing other things if you've used Audio Overviews in NotebookLM previously.  But you have to see it to understand it sometimes.  That's when Video Overviews come in.  These are AI-generated slides with voiceovers that use pictures, quotes, data, and diagrams from your documents to explain what you're talking about. It's great for explaining hard-to-understand things, making sense of infographics, or breaking down research that has a lot of data in it. 

The Studio Panel has been updated.  NotebookLM used to only let you make one Study Guide, Mind Map, or Audio Overview per notebook.  That wasn't good if you required more detail.  The new Studio panel lets you make as many outputs as you wish and arrange them conveniently.  At the top, you will now see four clear tiles: Overview in audio, Overview in video, Mind Map and Reports. This is great for students studying different chapters or teams generating material that fits the needs of different jobs, or creators making content in several languages to reach a global audience.

 NotebookLM is steadily becoming more than simply a summariser- it's becoming a real AI research assistant.  You may learn more effectively, share more easily, and save a lot of time with these improvements.  

Read More: iPhone Fold 5G Launch Expected in 2026, Apple's First Foldable Phone

Published 30 July 2025 at 14:56 IST