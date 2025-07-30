iPhone Fold 5G Launch Expected in 2026, Apple's First Foldable Phone Could Cost Rs 1.74 lakh

The iPhone Fold 5G, which has been rumoured for a long time, is finally starting to take shape. If rumours are to be believed, it might come out in September 2026, which is when Apple usually releases new iPhones. If this foldable iPhone comes out on time, it will be Apple's first big step into the foldable smartphone market, which is now mostly made up of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold range. The iPhone Fold is supposed to fold like a book, just like the Z Fold, but with that classic Apple twist.

What to Expect from the iPhone Fold:

A huge 7.8-inch inner display when opened

A small 5.5-inch outer screen for regular phone use

No visible crease on the inner display - Apple may finally fix what competitors haven't

A high-quality titanium build and aluminium alloy frame

Support for the Apple Pencil (a first for any iPhone!)

Two cameras on the back

Very thin: only 4.6mm thick when open and 9.2mm thick when closed

Expected Price of iPhone Fold in India

Analysts say the pricing for the global debut will be $1,999, which is about Rs 1,74,000 in India. Even for Apple, that's a high price, but the brand appears sure of itself. Some people think that Apple might make $65 billion from this one item in only a few years. People who work in the industry say that Apple wants to sell "low-teens" millions of units in 2027, and sales could reach 40 - 45 million by 2029.

When will the iPhone Fold come out?

If Apple keeps to its existing naming scheme, several sources say that the launch will be in September 2026, which is when the iPhone 18 series would come out.