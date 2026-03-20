Government Blocks 300 Online Betting, Gambling Platforms in Biggest Yet Crackdown

More online betting and gambling websites have been banned in India. | Image: Pixabay

In a major crackdown on illegal gambling and betting platforms, the government on Friday banned 300 websites and mobile applications.

The blocked platforms include online sports betting sites, casino apps offering games like slots, roulette, and live dealer tables, as well as betting exchanges operating as peer-to-peer marketplaces. The action also targeted Satta/Matka networks and real-money card and casino gaming apps.

An official stated that around 8,400 such websites have been blocked so far, with the majority, approximately 4,900, taken down after the enactment of the Online Gaming Act.

Earlier this year, in January, the Centre blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling website links as part of increased enforcement actions following the passage of the Online Gaming Act, government sources said.

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They said that action taken reflected the Government's commitment to protect users especially youth, and to curb financial and social harm caused by illegal online betting and gambling platforms.

President Droupadi Murmu had given her assent to The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, that was passed by Parliament in August last year.

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The legislation marked a strong move to shield citizens from the menace of online money games while promoting and regulating other kinds of online games. The legislation is designed to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth, a release said, adding that it reflects the Government's resolve to safeguard families while guiding the digital economy towards safe and constructive growth.

The seriousness of the issue is recognised globally. The World Health Organisation classifies gaming disorder as a health condition in its International Classification of Diseases, describing it as a pattern of play marked by loss of control, neglect of other daily activities, and persistence despite harmful consequences.