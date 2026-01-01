Government‑Backed Bharat Taxi Launch: Price, Booking, What's Different and More That You Need to Know

New Delhi: India’s crowded ride‑hailing market has a new player. Bharat Taxi, a cooperative‑driven, government‑backed cab service, officially launched today, positioning itself as a direct alternative to private giants like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Unlike its rivals, Bharat Taxi promises no surge pricing, no commissions, and fairer earnings for drivers. The app, operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, is supported by leading cooperatives including Amul, IFFCO, NABARD, and NDDB. According to the Ministry of Cooperation, more than 1.2 lakh drivers had registered before launch, signaling strong interest in a model that claims to put drivers first.

How Bharat Taxi Differs From Ola and Uber

- Fares: Ola and Uber often rely on dynamic pricing, with fares spiking during rain, rush hour, or traffic. Bharat Taxi says fares will remain fixed and transparent, regardless of demand.

- Driver Earnings: Ola and Uber typically charge commissions ranging from 20 to 30% per ride. Bharat Taxi pledges zero commission, with drivers keeping the full fare. Profits from the cooperative will be redistributed among members.

- Vehicle Options: Like its competitors, Bharat Taxi allows booking of cabs, autos, and bikes.

- Safety: Vehicles are GPS‑enabled, and the cooperative has signed an agreement with Delhi Police for added security - a move aimed at reassuring passengers, especially women.

- Customer Service: 24x7 support is promised, addressing one of the most common complaints against private apps.

Pilot and Expansion

The service begins with a pilot launch in Delhi, before expanding to Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, with nationwide rollout planned. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

The launch comes amid growing frustration with private ride‑hailing platforms. Passengers have long complained about high fares, frequent cancellations, and lack of accountability. Drivers, too, have voiced anger over shrinking earnings due to steep commissions. Bharat Taxi’s cooperative model is pitched as a corrective - a system where drivers earn more, passengers pay less, and transparency is guaranteed.