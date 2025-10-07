Bengaluru Woman's Late-Night Uber Ride Turns Into Ordeal | WATCH

An ordinary late-night Uber autorickshaw ride in Bengaluru turned into a terrifying experience for a woman named Aimee, who took to Instagram to describe her claims of the driver attempting to assault her and refusing to drop her off at her destination.

In an Instagram post, Aimee described how she asked the driver to stop at the destination address she had mentioned in the app but he refused to do so.

“When the driver suddenly took a U-turn and tried to drive back to where we had come from, I felt unsafe and told the driver to stop the autorickshaw. Although it wasn't my first bad experience with an Uber driver, this one was the scariest of all,” she said on Instagram.

Aimee claims that when she tried to note down the autorickshaw's registration number, the altercation turned physical. The shocking situation became even more dangerous when she claimed the driver “tried to hit her”.

Aimee also pointed out an important safety issue: the autorickshaw's licence plate did not match the one that was reflected on the Uber app.

She acknowledged that it is "common" for Uber drivers in Bengaluru to use mismatched or fake licence plates, but she was extremely concerned about the absence of safety procedures and verification.

Aimee is seen confronting the driver and begging him to stop the vehicle several times in an accompanying video that has been circulated online.

"We choose Uber expecting safety and reliability, but incidents like this continue to happen," Aimee wrote, expressing her dissatisfaction with the ride-sharing service. “It's alarming and extremely disappointing. I call for strong action to stop such behaviour,” she said.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the safety of female commuters who use app-based transportation services in the city late at night.

How are netizens reacting to this:

Ever since the video has gone viral, people have expressed concern for Aimee. A user commented, “Please get out of Bangalore."

Another said, “Be safe girls... Late night try to take a car for u to ride.. Some of the auto riders are very rude.”

Another user said, “Recently, I was shocked to learn from an Uber driver that the company does not require a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) from its drivers. I had always assumed Uber conducted thorough background checks before allowing someone to drive on their platform. During one ride with friends in Kochi, the driver casually mentioned that he had previously been in jail under a POCSO case and is currently on trial for another, even showing us documents to prove. Requiring a PCC is a basic and essential step Uber should implement to ensure passenger safety."