Government’s Truecaller-Like CNAP Caller ID System Now Available to Select Users

The Indian government has begun trials for its new CNAP caller ID system in select parts of the country, allowing some users to see the official names of unknown callers. Short for Calling Name Presentation, CNAP works similarly to Truecaller, but instead of showing a crowdsourced identity of a caller, it shows the actual Aadhaar-based identity provided during SIM card registration. The government says this system will help reduce spam and telemarketing calls and curb fraudulent activities carried out through calls.

How CNAP works

Currently rolling out to a select few users in specific telecom circles, such as Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the government’s new caller identification system matches the number from which a call is received with the linked Aadhaar details to retrieve the accurate name. Unlike Truecaller, which overwrites the crowdsourced information with that saved on your phone, CNAP displays both sets of details. It first shows the Aadhaar-associated name and then switches to the name under which the number is saved in your contacts. For unknown callers, only the Aadhaar-based identity is displayed.

CNAP will be activated for all numbers by default, meaning no action is required to use it. However, users who do not wish to display their name will have the option to opt out by following a specific procedure. The service will initially be available on 4G and 5G networks, meaning those on 2G networks will be excluded from the service due to technical limitations. Those who have activated the Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) service, including government officials or whistleblowers, will also be excluded from CNAP to ensure their anonymity.

The rollout follows several tests that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecom (DoT) collectively carried out in collaboration with the telecom companies. Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are expected to implement the new system by March 31, 2026, a deadline set by the DoT.

