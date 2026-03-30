SIM-Binding Deadline Extension Likely as WhatsApp, Messaging Apps Struggle With Compliance

The Indian government may extend the deadline for implementing SIM-binding rules for messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, following technical challenges faced by companies during rollout. The SIM-binding mandate, which came into effect from March 1 under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, requires messaging apps to link user accounts to an active SIM card present in the primary device.

However, according to a new report, companies have raised concerns over implementation, prompting the government to consider giving more time for compliance.

What is SIM binding and why it matters

SIM binding essentially ensures that messaging apps work only when the registered mobile number’s SIM card is physically present in the device. If the SIM is removed or inactive, access to apps like WhatsApp may be restricted.

The rule is aimed at curbing cyber fraud, particularly cases where accounts are created using one-time verification and then operated remotely without the original SIM.

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Why companies are struggling

Messaging platforms have reportedly run into technical hurdles while trying to implement these requirements at scale. The changes affect core features such as multi-device login, web access, and cross-device syncing, all of which currently rely on a more flexible authentication system.

The shift to constant SIM verification requires deeper integration with telecom networks and device-level checks, making it more complex than a standard app update.

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A possible extension under consideration

While the government had earlier maintained a strict stance and ruled out any extension, citing security concerns, the latest developments suggest a more flexible approach may now be on the table due to practical challenges in execution.

Any extension would give companies additional time to refine implementation without disrupting user experience.

What this means for users

If fully enforced, SIM binding could change how messaging apps function in India:

Apps may stop working if the registered SIM is not active in the device

Web and desktop access could require frequent re-verification

Multi-device usage may become more restricted

At the same time, the rule is expected to improve traceability and reduce misuse of mobile numbers for scams.

A balance between security and usability

The SIM-binding policy reflects a broader push to tighten digital security, but it also introduces new challenges for platforms that have built their systems around flexibility and cross-device access.