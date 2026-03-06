GPT-5.4 Launched: OpenAI Unveils Smarter ChatGPT 5.4 With Thinking Mode, Excel Integration & Major AI Upgrades

New Delhi: OpenAI has announced the release of GPT‑5.4, describing it as its most capable and efficient frontier model so far. The company says the new system combines advances in reasoning, coding, and agentic workflows into one model designed to handle complex professional tasks with fewer errors and less back‑and‑forth.

In ChatGPT, GPT‑5.4 is available in two versions: Thinking and Pro. The Thinking version introduces a new way of interacting with the model by showing an upfront plan of its reasoning, so users can adjust the direction mid‑response. OpenAI claims this makes answers more relevant and reduces the need for multiple turns. It also improves deep web research, particularly for highly specific queries, while maintaining context over longer conversations. The Pro version, meanwhile, is aimed at professionals who need maximum performance on complex tasks.

Beyond ChatGPT, GPT‑5.4 is also integrated into the API and Codex. OpenAI says this is the first general‑purpose model it has released with native computer‑use capabilities, allowing agents to operate software directly and carry out workflows across applications. It supports up to 1 million tokens of context, enabling long‑horizon planning and execution. The company also highlights new tool search features, which help agents find and use the right connectors more efficiently.

Performance benchmarks show GPT‑5.4 outpacing earlier models. On GDPval, it scored 83% wins or ties, compared to 70.9% for GPT‑5.3‑Codex and GPT‑5.2. On OSWorld‑Verified, GPT‑5.4 reached 75%, a significant jump from GPT‑5.2’s 47.3%. Similar gains were reported across SWE‑Bench Pro, Toolathlon, and BrowseComp.

Advertisement

OpenAI positions GPT‑5.4 as a step forward in making AI more reliable for professional work. Compared to GPT‑5.3, which focused heavily on coding, and GPT‑5.2, which was less efficient with tokens, GPT‑5.4 combines stronger reasoning, broader professional support, and agentic computer‑use capabilities. The company says this translates into faster developer workflows, more reliable agents, and higher‑quality outputs across ChatGPT, the API, and Codex.