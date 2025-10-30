Grammarly Is Now Superhuman: Writing Tool to Live On Inside a New AI Agents Suite

Popular writing tool Grammarly’s parent company has renamed itself to Superman as part of its latest pivot to agentic AI-powered tools. The rebranding entails the continuation of Grammarly as a tool alongside the company’s other tools, Coda, Superhuman Mail, and a new agentic AI-based assistant called Superhuman Go—all of which will be accessible only through the paid Grammarly Pro subscription.

The company’s new name is inspired by the AI email app Superhuman Mail, which it acquired in June earlier this year. Superhuman also makes sense for the company that has invested heavily in integrating artificial intelligence into its writing and other productivity tools, aligning with its new identity as a productivity AI brand.

In an interview with The Verge, Superman’s chief product officer, Noam Lovinsky, said that while it may seem like the acquisition of Superhuman Mail inspired the rebranding, it “was not the motivating reason.” He mentioned that the rebrand was on the cards since “as early as late last year” when Grammarly acquired the collaborative workspace app called Coda.

Grammarly, which is the best-known tool of all, is, however, not going anywhere. “It’s a really complicated and frankly scary thing. But the reality is, the Grammarly brand isn’t going anywhere,” Lovinsky told The Verge. However, with Superhuman practically being the centre of all resources, Grammarly will not be as prominent in branding. That includes the new AI agent that will exist on the side of your writing canvas on Grammarly. It will offer suggestions and improvements for your write-ups—the same way Grammarly Go did.

The revamp also includes integration of Superhuman Go into more than 100 apps for contextual suggestions, such as finding out an upcoming event in your Google Calendar and curating a response for the RSVP. It can also access personal data from Google Workspace and Microsoft Outlook through different tools, which will be available inside a new Superhuman Agent Store.