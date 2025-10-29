Updated 29 October 2025 at 19:13 IST
OnePlus 15 India Launch Date Announced—What to Expect from Upcoming Android Flagship
Ahead of the China debut, the company also confirmed that November 13 will also mark the smartphone's release in eligible global markets.
The OnePlus 15 will be launched in India next month. | Image: OnePlus
OnePlus has confirmed its next flagship will launch in India on November 13. Days after the China debut, the company has also confirmed that November 13 will also mark the smartphone's release in eligible global markets. Here’s what to expect from the OnePlus 15 based on the official teasers and the phone’s China reveal, where applicable.
What’s confirmed
- Launch timing: India event on November 13, with sales confirmed to begin at 8 pm.
- Platform: Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
- Design shift: A cleaner rear with a rectangular camera layout replacing the old circular island, slimmer frame, and flat display edges.
Likely specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, up to 165 Hz refresh rate, high peak brightness, and adaptive refresh for battery gains.
- Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.
- Battery and charging: A large 7,000–7,300 mAh class battery target with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
- Cameras: Triple 50MP setup expected (primary with OIS, ultrawide, telephoto), with Hasselblad tuning and improved night and portrait modes.
- Cooling: Next‑gen vapour chamber and sustained performance focus for gaming and camera workloads.
- Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 5/6‑class, 5G dual‑SIM/eSIM options, and multi‑band GNSS.
- Extras: Alert Slider, stereo speakers, in‑display fingerprint reader, IP rating, and Gorilla Glass protection.
Software highlights
- OxygenOS 16: Smoother animations, better background resource management, and new privacy controls.
- AI boosts: On‑device and hybrid AI for summaries, advanced photo edits, and context‑aware suggestions.
- Gaming: Frame interpolation, thermal guardrails, and haptic tuning tied to popular titles.
Expected pricing and variants
- Storage tiers: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and possibly 16GB/1TB.
- Colours: Black and light/neutral tones at launch, with a textured “sandstone‑style” option likely.
- Price range: Positioned to compete with ultra‑flagships, expect a premium tier while undercutting some rivals with base RAM/storage.
Who should upgrade
- Power users and gamers who want top‑tier Snapdragon performance with sustained thermals.
- Camera enthusiasts looking for consistent 50 MP performance across focal lengths.
- Heavy users needing a true all‑day battery with ultra‑fast top‑ups.
With a November 13 India launch, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up as a rival to the iPhone 17 with the latest Snapdragon chip, a fast-charging battery, a triple‑camera stack, and OxygenOS polish.
