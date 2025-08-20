Grammarly Launches 8 AI Writing Tools: Citation Finder, AI Grader, Plagiarism Checker, Proofreader and More

Grammarly, the popular AI assistant best known for fixing grammar mistakes, has taken a big leap forward. The company has announced the launch of eight new AI-powered writing tools designed to help both students and professionals tackle some of their toughest writing challenges.

These tools go far beyond basic spelling and grammar checks. They aim to offer specific writing solutions like understanding context, help find reliable sources, suggesting improvements, and even predict how your audience might react to what you’ve written.

The new agents onboard are a Citation Finder, AI Grader, Plagiarism Checker, Proofreader, Reader Reactions, and Expert Review. The Citation Finder helps you back up your claims with evidence from reliable sources and automatically creates properly formatted citations. The AI Grader gives feedback on your writing based on rubrics or standards (like what professors use) and even estimates grades before submission. The Plagiarism Checker scans your work against databases and published material to make sure your writing is original. With Proofreader, you get suggestions for improvements for clarity, flow, and tone, while keeping your personal style intact. Reader Reactions predicts what a reader might think after reading your work. The Expert Review provides subject-specific advice to strengthen your writing in fields like business, science, or law. The AI Detector checks whether your text looks AI-generated or human-written, helping you maintain authenticity and lastly, there is Paraphrase that helps you rewrite content in a different style or tone, from academic to creative.