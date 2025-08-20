Zuckerberg Restructures Meta’s AI Arm Into 4 Teams, Layoffs Expected After Hiring Spree

Meta is reorganising its artificial intelligence unit just two months after it started, and new layoffs are likely to result. The company, according to a media report, is doing this as CEO Mark Zuckerberg doubles down on his ambition to develop "superintelligence" - AI stronger than humans at complex tasks.

In an internal note, Meta's newly hired chief AI officer and former CEO of Scale AI, Alexandr Wang, informed employees the firm needed more focus to achieve its long-term vision. "Superintelligence is coming, and in order to take it seriously, we need to organise around the key areas that will be critical to reach it - research, product and infra," he wrote.

The division, newly named Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), will be organised into four distinct teams. One will manage big language models such as Llama, which drives Meta's AI assistant. The other will sustain basic research within FAIR, a lab that has been core to Meta's AI efforts for more than a decade. A third group, headed by ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, will be working on consumer AI products. The fourth, helmed by Aparna Ramani, will oversee infrastructure like data centers and computing hardware.

Zuckerberg has stated that Meta is prepared to invest "hundreds of billions" over the next few years on talent and infrastructure in order to realise this vision. The firm has already recruited some of the top engineers from OpenAI, Apple and other competitors, making them multi-year offers worth millions.