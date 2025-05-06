Grand Theft Auto 6 Drops Second Trailer to Ease Fans After Delay Blow

Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 on YouTube to spark new excitement in fans after the news of a further delay caused disappointment. The developer on Friday said GTA 6 will not release this year and has been delayed to next year, leading to a huge uproar from fans who have been waiting for the next game in the hit franchise since the first announcement in 2023.

GTA 6’s second trailer is a three-minute clip, offering a glimpse into the backstory of protagonists Jason and Lucia. The video shows Jason doing odd jobs before he visits a jail to pick up Lucia in Leonida, a fictional US state where the game is set. What follows this brief introduction is an action sequence, portraying Jason and Lucia’s life full of crime, romance, and how they tackle law enforcement.

The location shown in the clip resembles that of GTA: Vice City, the hit AAA that ruled the PlayStation world back in 2002. Vice City is a fictional city inspired by Miami and its serene beaches, and it is expected to come back with GTA 6. The trailers show reimagined landmarks of Miami, including the neon beachfront, expected in the upcoming game.

While the trailer does not show gameplay, it is mostly a series of footages that define the game’s setting and introduces players to the protagonists’ story. Within an hour of its release, the trailer garnered more than 130,000 views on YouTube, with users expressing gratitude for softening the blow delivered to them last week when a year’s delay to the GTA 6 release was announced. “Dropping this makes the delay hurt a little less,” said a user in the video’s comment section. Another user joked about the never-ending delay, saying, “It’s been 84 years.”