Gurgaon Boys Shine on the Global Stage; Represent India at the VEX Robotics World Championship 2026 in St. Louis

New Delhi: In a proud moment for Gurgaon and the Indian innovation ecosystem, young robotics talents Aarish, Ahan, and Siddhant have earned the distinction of representing India at the prestigious VEX Robotics World Championship 2026 in St. Louis, USA - one of the world’s largest and most competitive global robotics platforms.

Emerging from one of the country’s most rigorous and fast-evolving robotics ecosystems, these young innovators carried not only the aspirations of their respective teams, but also the Indian flag onto an international stage filled with some of the brightest young minds from across the globe.

Competing across categories such as VEX IQ, V5, and VEX U against leading international teams is no ordinary feat. The journey demands years of discipline, technical precision, problem-solving, resilience, collaboration, and relentless curiosity. At such a young age, these students demonstrated the kind of innovation mindset increasingly associated with India’s next generation of builders, engineers, and technology leaders.

The achievement is particularly significant for Gurgaon, which is steadily emerging as a strong hub for technology-driven youth learning and STEM-led innovation. Their qualification for the world championship reflects not only individual brilliance, but also the growing strength of India’s grassroots robotics and applied learning ecosystem.

Advertisement

The participation of Indian students at such elite international platforms also signals a larger shift taking place within the country’s educational and innovation landscape. Increasingly, young Indian students are moving beyond conventional academics and actively engaging with robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, engineering design, and problem-solving from an early age.

Moments like these make one thing abundantly clear: India’s future is not coming someday - it is already here. The next generation of Indian engineers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs is already making its presence felt globally. Young achievers like Aarish, Ahan, and Siddhant are proving that the world’s innovation map will increasingly have India at its center.

Advertisement