Haier Gravity AI 1.6‑Ton, 5‑Star Smart AC Review: Smart Cooling Without Big Bills

Summers may be over, but that doesn’t mean you should stop thinking about buying an air conditioner. In fact, the off-season, combined with GST cuts and festive discounts, is one of the best times to invest in one. Haier’s new Gravity Series is a compelling option, offering AI-powered cooling that automatically adjusts to your comfort while remaining energy-efficient. Originally priced at ₹49,990, it’s currently available for ₹46,084 after the tax deduction, making it a smart purchase before the heat returns.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— The Haier Gravity AC stands out for its AI Climate Control, which learns your preferences and automatically sets the ideal room temperature. The system analyses your indoor environment, weather, and previous usage patterns to fine-tune cooling performance; no manual fiddling required. The AI Eco Mode further optimises energy consumption by switching the unit to power-saving mode when the target temperature is reached, helping reduce electricity bills without compromising comfort.

— The 1.6-tonne model, which includes an indoor unit and an outdoor unit, is suitable for medium to large rooms and even small halls. Cooling is quick and powerful. Haier claims it cools a room in just 10 seconds, nearly 20 times faster than conventional ACs. The airflow is long-reaching, ensuring even cooling across corners. The expansive cooling also means I could turn off the AC after about an hour to save energy and avoid long electricity bills.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— The unit’s design is modern and elegant. The indoor unit blends into most interiors with its matte finish and fabric-like texture, while the concealed LED display shows temperature and Wi-Fi status clearly. You can choose from multiple colour variants, including Morning Mist, Moon Stone Grey, and Galaxy Slate.

— Control options are another highlight. The petite white remote control has essential hotkeys for controlling the temperature, fan speed, and flap directions. It also has preset modes that help you enable effortless temperature and moisture adjustment of your room. Apart from the dainty remote control, the Haier Gravity AC can be fully operated via the HaiSmart app. The app allows you to monitor electricity usage on an hourly, daily, and weekly basis, and even set limits for energy consumption. It also lets you control the temperature, fan speed, and modes remotely, provided the AC is connected to Wi-Fi. The app can guide you to do that in simple steps.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Voice control support through Alexa and Google Assistant adds further convenience for those with smart homes. You just need to connect the AC to the service of your choice from their respective apps. If you opt for automation, you can even include turning on and off the AC and setting its temperature into your routine. For instance, the AC can turn on as soon as Alexa or Google Assistant detects you are about to reach home.

— Haier’s Frost Self-Clean feature deserves praise. It uses cold expansion and express washing to self-clean the AC in about 21 minutes, ensuring 99.9% clean air and reducing the need for frequent servicing. It’s helpful if you live in a dust-prone locality, but also towards the end of the pollen season in North India.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

— While the Haier Gravity AC offers a futuristic cooling experience, the installation process can test your patience. In my case, the installation took nearly a week due to weather-related delays in NCR. Although understandable, such waiting time could disappoint new buyers expecting quicker service.

— The remote control, though functional, is small and easy to misplace. The HaiSmart app, while feature-rich, occasionally freezes and needs to be restarted. Another minor quibble is the noise at high fan speeds, though it remains tolerable for most users.

— You’ll also need a dedicated 16A socket, preferably with an MCB for power safety. It’s not a dealbreaker but requires prior preparation, especially if your existing power source isn’t suited for heavy appliances.

— Lastly, while AI automation feels convenient, it can sometimes encourage passive overuse. The ability to control your AC via voice or phone might lead to longer operation times, offsetting some of the energy efficiency benefits. I would rather use the AC only when required and then turn it off when it is not.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5