‘He Was Murdered’: Elon Musk Disputes Sam Altman’s Claim That OpenAI Researcher Suchir Balaji Died by Suicide

Nearly a year after the death of Suchir Balaji, an Indian-origin AI researcher who worked at OpenAI, questions continue to swirl about the circumstances surrounding his passing. Balaji, who was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November 2024, had been with OpenAI for four years and had recently raised concerns about alleged copyright violations at the company.

What authorities officially ruled a suicide has now become the subject of a very public disagreement between two of the tech industry’s most high-profile figures: Sam Altman and Elon Musk.

Altman Says Suicide, Musk Says Murder

In a recent interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Altman addressed the controversy surrounding Balaji’s death. When asked directly whether he believed Balaji had been murdered, Altman responded:

“A great tragedy. He committed suicide.”

Altman said Balaji was “like a friend” and added that after reviewing everything he could about the case, it looked to him like suicide. He pointed to a gun Balaji had purchased and said he believed the official findings were correct.

But Elon Musk strongly disagrees. Musk on X flatly rejected the suicide narrative, saying:

“He was definitely murdered," pointing to signs of foul play.

Carlson also has similar sentiments regarding the death of OpenAI whistleblower. In conversation with Altman, he listed several reasons why he believes that it was not a suicide. He claimed there were signs of a struggle, wires and cameras had been cut, and Balaji had ordered takeout food that was left untouched. Balaji had just returned from a vacation with friends, showed no suicidal behaviour, and had even spoken to his family shortly before being found dead.

“He was found with blood in multiple rooms,” Carlson said. “That’s impossible for a suicide. It seems really obvious he was murdered.”

Carlson pressed Altman on whether he had spoken to authorities about the inconsistencies. Altman maintained his position that it was suicide and that he had not talked to the authorities on this.

A Death Still Shrouded in Mystery

Balaji’s death remains an unresolved topic in the tech world- part tragedy, part controversy. His whistleblower allegations against OpenAI only deepens the intrigue around the case.