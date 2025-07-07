Here’s Why Google Wants You to Upgrade Your Gmail Accounts Now | Image: Unsplash

You're not the only one who has been getting strange texts or links that look like scams in your inbox. Online frauds are at an all-time high, and Google is now telling Gmail users, especially those who still use old-fashioned passwords, to change how they sign in.

It's not simply a suggestion, it's about keeping your account safe in a world where phishing assaults and data breaches are becoming more common every day. FBI said that in 2024, internet frauds cost the US a record-breaking $16.6 billion, which was a 33% increase from the year before. Hackers usually try to get into your email first in these kinds of assaults. A recent report from Ookta has discovered less than 30 seconds for a hacker to create phishing websites using AI. A report from CloudSEK suggests that India could lose Rs 20,000 crore to cybercrimes in 2025.

Why Google wants you to upgrade you Gmail account

Google has found that internet frauds are at an all time high. In US, more than 60 per cent have claimed that they have been targeted by email. Hence, this warning from Google.

Google is urging users to be more careful with passkeys, password managers, and sign-in with Google. These are all technologies that make it less likely that scammers will deceive you. Passwords are no longer considered safe and easy to hack. They are commonly used, and easy to steal. Scammers are using that to get into accounts.

What Google Says You Should Do

Google wants you to switch to passkeys instead of passwords. Log in using your fingerprint, face ID, or phone lock. Use sign in with Google to log in to websites and apps with one click. Use Google Password Manager that automatically creates secure passwords and marks weak or leaked ones.

Google urges you to activate 2-Step Verification (2SV) that adds an extra step of protection if you still use passwords. Go for Google authenticator for safer logins.