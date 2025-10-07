Updated 7 October 2025 at 19:08 IST
HMD Touch 4G ‘Hybrid’ Phone Launched: How Is It Different from Regular Phones?
HMD Touch 4G is a touchscreen phone that blends the essentials of feature phones and the goodness of smartphones into one.
Reported by: Shubham Verma
HMD has launched the Touch 4G in India. | Image: HMD
Smartphones overshadowed feature phones to the point where many people wanted to return to basics for digital detox. But the problem in doing so was the lack of some of the essential features on feature phones. HMD says its latest phone, called HMD Touch 4G, solves that. It is a touchscreen phone that blends the essentials of feature phones and the goodness of smartphones into one. It is a major throwback to Nokia’s Asha phones, which became popular over a decade ago.
HMD Touch 4G price in India
The Touch 4G costs ₹3,999 and comes in Cyan and Dark Blue colours. It is available from HMD.com, but sales will also be held on third-party online and offline stores.
How is HMD Touch 4G Different?
- The HMD Touch 4G carves out a unique niche by blending elements of both conventional smartphones and feature phones. Unlike traditional feature phones, it boasts a 3.2-inch touchscreen, a front camera for video calls, Wi-Fi support with hotspot functionality, and access to cloud services like news and weather. It also includes the Express Chat app for texting and video calling with users on Android and iOS. These features push it beyond the basic communication capabilities of most feature phones.
- However, it differentiates itself from conventional smartphones by opting for a simpler RTOS Touch operating system, a Unisoc T127 processor with limited RAM (64MB) and internal storage (128MB), and a lower-resolution 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP front camera. It maintains a compact form factor (102.3×61.85×10.85mm) and light weight (100g), reminiscent of feature phones. The inclusion of an FM Radio (wired/wireless) and a Quick-Call button for voice messages also harks back to the simplicity often found in feature phone designs. Its impressive battery life of up to 30 hours further distinguishes it from power-hungry smartphones.
- In essence, the HMD Touch 4G offers a more advanced user experience than a typical feature phone, with its touchscreen and basic smartphone-like functionalities, but without the complexity, processing power, and extensive app ecosystems of full-fledged smartphones. It aims for a "hybrid" approach, providing essential modern connectivity and services in a more simplified and durable package.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 7 October 2025 at 19:08 IST