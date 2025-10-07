HMD Touch 4G ‘Hybrid’ Phone Launched: How Is It Different from Regular Phones?

Smartphones overshadowed feature phones to the point where many people wanted to return to basics for digital detox. But the problem in doing so was the lack of some of the essential features on feature phones. HMD says its latest phone, called HMD Touch 4G, solves that. It is a touchscreen phone that blends the essentials of feature phones and the goodness of smartphones into one. It is a major throwback to Nokia’s Asha phones, which became popular over a decade ago.