Vivo V60e Launched With 200MP Cameras, 6500mAh Battery Starting at ₹29,999

Vivo has launched the V60e in India, expanding its V60 lineup with a feature-rich midrange phone that emphasises performance, design, and AI integration.

Display and Performance

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits peak brightness, protected by Diamond Shield Glass, which the company claims improves drop resistance by 37% compared to its predecessor.

Powering the device is the new MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 and will receive three major Android updates along with five years of security patches, vivo confirmed.

Camera and AI Capabilities

At the rear, the V60e sports a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera, while the front gets a 50MP eye autofocus selfie camera. The phone includes vivo’s Aura Light system and introduces India’s first AI Festival Portrait feature, which uses generative AI to enhance portraits under varied lighting conditions.

The V60e also integrates new AI tools such as Circle to Search, Live Call Translation, Transcript Assist, and Erase 2.0, marking vivo’s growing focus on bringing AI-driven user experiences to the midrange category.

Battery and Durability

Despite housing a large 6500mAh battery, the phone remains slim at 7.49mm and supports 90W fast charging. Vivo says the device uses a high energy density of 843 Wh/L, improving efficiency without adding bulk. The V60e also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against water and dust, and features a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure for added durability.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V60e comes in Noble Gold and Elite Purple colours. The pricing starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, ₹31,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and ₹33,999 for 12GB + 256GB. With pre-orders now live, the V60e will be available from October 10 across online and offline stores. Customers can redeem offers, such as 10 per cent instant cashback, on online purchases.