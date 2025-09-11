Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Launched, Brings 6 Years of Android OS Upgrades

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy F17 5G, the company’s latest smartphone to come with six years of Android OS upgrades and security updates. The new Galaxy F17 5G has the same design as the latest Galaxy A17 5G, but its lower price justifies the compromises, including the lack of a full suite of artificial intelligence features.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G price in India

The new Galaxy F17 5G is priced at ₹14,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. It is now available in Violet Pop and Neo Black colours from Samsung’s online store, Flipkart, and retail stores. Customers will be eligible for a ₹500 cashback on payments made using an HDFC Bank credit card or UPI.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G specifications

The latest F-series smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. It uses a full-HD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powering the Galaxy F17 5G is an octa-core Exynos 1330 processor, paired with a Mali-G68 MP2 GPU. You get 4GB and 6GB RAM options, but the internal storage is capped at 128GB. If you need more space, you can add a microSD card of up to 2TB on a hybrid slot, which supports two nano-sized SIM cards or one nano-sized SIM card and a microSD card. The Galaxy F17 5G runs Android 15-based One UI 7.0, but it will be upgradeable to the latest One UI 8.

Samsung’s Galaxy F17 5G has three rear cameras: a 50MP main sensor with autofocus and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera uses a 13MP sensor, housed inside the punch-hole. With a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the smartphone features an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy F17 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging technology and bottom-firing speakers.