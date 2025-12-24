Ho Ho Ho! How to Track Santa in Real Time This Christmas Eve Using Google and NORAD

Christmas is here and what else should you be doing other than tracking Santa? | Image: Google's Santa Tracker

Google and the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) have once again opened their Santa trackers for Christmas 2025, letting families follow Santa Claus’ Christmas Eve route in real time. The trackers are designed to show where Santa is, where he’s headed next, and add interactive elements to keep kids engaged while they wait.

Two trackers, two approaches

NORAD’s Santa tracking tradition dates back to 1955, when a child accidentally called the then-Continental Air Defence Command, and officers began responding with Santa “updates,” a practice that later became an annual tradition. The programme has since grown into a yearly public event, described as showcasing the lighter side of NORAD’s mission, according to Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell.

Google launched its own Santa tracker in 2004, initially drawing from the long-running NORAD concept but evolving into a more interactive, tech-driven experience. Over time, Google has added games and educational activities alongside the map-based tracking.

How to track Santa with Google

Google’s Santa Tracker goes live on Christmas Eve. Once Santa “takes off,” users can open the tracker on any device.

Go to santatracker.google.com. The map view will show Santa’s current location, the next stop, estimated arrival times, and a running count of gifts delivered.

Google also includes 3D animations plus mini-games, coding activities, quizzes, music tools and short videos to keep children entertained.

How to track Santa with NORAD

NORAD’s tracker also goes live on Christmas Eve and focuses more on the “mission control” style of tracking.

Go to noradsanta.org. Once live, the tracker shows a 3D globe view of Santa’s sleigh, real-time satellite tracking, SantaCam videos, and a play-by-play route view.

Users can also call 877-446-6723 to speak to a Santa tracker for updates on Santa’s current location.

Which one should you use?