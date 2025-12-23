Oppo Find X9 vs Vivo X300: Which One Is Better for You?

This is how the Oppo Find X9 is different from the Vivo X300. | Image: Oppo/ Vivo

The Oppo Find X9 and the Vivo X300 are two of the most talked-about flagship smartphones in India, both featuring high-end hardware and premium design. We pit them against each other for a comparison of their key specifications and prices, revealing where each device excels to help buyers decide which one better suits their needs.

Display

The Oppo Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and peak brightness up to 1800 nits. The Vivo X300 has a slightly smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED panel, featuring the same 120Hz refresh rate and similar HDR10+ support. Both displays offer vibrant colours and sharp detail, but Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on Oppo may appeal more to customers.

Processor

The Oppo Find X9 is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a 3nm octa-core processor with Arm G1-Ultra GPU. The Vivo X300 uses the same processor, so both phones deliver top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI workloads. Neither device has a clear advantage here, as they share the same silicon.

Battery

The Oppo Find X9 comes with a 7025mAh battery, supporting 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless. The Vivo X300 also packs a 6040mAh battery with 90W wired charging, but offers 40W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless. Both phones promise long battery life and rapid charging, though Oppo’s wireless charging is slightly faster.

Camera

The Oppo Find X9 features a triple camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. The Vivo X300 has a 200MP main, 50MP periscope telephoto, and 50MP ultrawide, with similar OIS and zoom capabilities. Both devices offer excellent photo and video quality, with support for 4K recording. The front camera on the Oppo Find X9 is a 32MP shooter, while that on the Vivo X300 uses a 50MP sensor.

Price in India

The Oppo Find X9 is priced at ₹72,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, while the Vivo X300 is available at ₹75,999 for the base model. Both brands offer higher storage options at incremental price points.

Which one to choose?