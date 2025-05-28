Honor 200 Price Cut by Up to ₹15,000, But There’s a Catch

Honor 200 is now available at a discount of up to ₹15,000. Launched last year alongside the Honor 200 Pro, the Honor 200 features specifications such as a 50MP triple camera setup, a 100W fast-charging battery, and an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. A price drop of as much as ₹15,000 does make the phone more appealing to mid-range buyers, but there is a catch to this offer.

Honor 200 deal on Amazon

The Honor 200 is currently listed at a price of ₹22,999 for the 8GB/256GB model and ₹24,999 for the 12GB/512GB variant. These models were originally priced at ₹34,999 and ₹39,999, respectively. While the deal looks appealing, the catch is that this is a limited-period discount. The company has not said when the offer expires. The Honor 200 comes in Black and Moonlight White colours.

The discount offer is available on Amazon, the company’s exclusive online partner.

Honor 200 specifications

Last year’s Honor 200 comes with top-end specifications, which are still relevant to the market.

Display: A 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits.

Processor: A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Operating System: Android 14-based MagicOS but upgradable to Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Cameras: A 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera on the back. A 50MP portrait selfie camera inside a punch-hole design.