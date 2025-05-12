Honor 400 Series to Launch May 22 with Google-Powered AI Tool That Turns Photos into Videos

Chinese smartphone brand Honor is gearing up for the launch of its latest phones - the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro on May 22, 2025. Alongside powerful hardware, these phones will debut a brand-new AI-powered image-to-video feature that lets users create animated videos from still photos. This feature is powered by Google's Veo 2 model and will be available to Honor 400 buyers before it launches for Google's own Gemini users.

The AI tool will be built directly into the Gallery app on the new Honor phones. It allows users to upload a single image and generate a short five-second video, either in portrait or landscape format. Each video takes about one to two minutes to process and is saved as an MP4 file on the device.

Unlike some other AI video tools, this version is designed to be extremely easy to use. There is no need to type any text prompt - users simply choose a photo and the AI generates a short video clip based on the image content. The goal is to make creative video generation quick and accessible for all users, without any advanced setup.

A Limited-Time Free Feature

According to a report from The Verge, the buyers of the Honor 400 or 400 Pro will get free access to the image-to-video feature for the first two months, with a capping of 10 videos per day. Once the trial period lapses, the service is expected to switch to a paid subscription model.

This new feature marks the first time Google's Veo 2 model has been made available to everyday users in a smartphone ahead of its wider release through Google's own Gemini Advanced platform.

Honor 400 and 400 Pro: Expected Key Specifications

The upcoming Honor 400 series is expected to offer:

6.55-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED displays for standard and pro model respectively.

The Honor 400 is expected to feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset while the 400 Pro could hold a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside.

Optics is expected to include a 200 MP primary and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor

5,300mAh with fast charging support