Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launching May 13: What to Expect from Samsung’s Slimmest Flagship Yet | Image: Samsung Newsroom

Samsung is scheduled to formally unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, and the excitement over this ultra-slim flagship is justified. First shown at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year, the S25 Edge is anticipated to provide sharp hardware and radical design changes to Samsung's premium smartphone range.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Design and Build

Measuring at 5.84mm thick and weighing only 162 grams, the S25 Edge will probably launch as Samsung's slimmest smartphone to date. Combining low weight with structural strength, its chassis will include a titanium frame. Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Victus 2 will protect both front and back, therefore improving durability without compromising on the looks of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Display Quality

Samsung’s signature 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is expected to headline the front, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a dazzling 2600 nits peak brightness. This guarantees fluid graphics and bright colours suitable for streaming, gaming, and video production under all lighting settings.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Hardware and Performance

The Galaxy S25 Edge will run under the hood Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, clocked at up to 4.47GHz. Expected to be coupled with 12GB of RAM and storage choices of 256GB and 512GB, it is expected to offer fast performance for multitasking, gaming, and AI-enhanced capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Features

This time, Samsung is using a dual-camera strategy consisting of a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens in the back. A 12MP front-facing camera is expected to complete the optics set up.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Charging and Battery

Given its ultra-slim profile, the S25 Edge may come with a 3,800mAh battery, paired with 25W fast charging. While the capacity might be modest compared to some rivals, Samsung’s optimisation via One UI 7 and Android 15 should ensure efficient battery life for daily usage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Artificial Intelligence and Software

The Galaxy S25 Edge will launch with One UI 7 based on Android 15, and integrate Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI features including smarter image editing, live translation, and real-time productivity tools driven by on-device intelligence.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Expected Price

Firmly putting the Galaxy S25 Edge in the ultra-premium category for power users and design aficionados alike, the phone is likely to cost between Rs 94,000 and Rs 1,02,600 in India.